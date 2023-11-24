Menu
The Warehouse: everyday low share prices

The Warehouse: everyday low share prices
The Warehouse's chief executive Nick Grayston and chair Joan Withers. (Image: The Warehouse)
Ella Somers
Ella Somers
Fri, 24 Nov 2023
The Warehouse’s laggard share price was top of mind at its annual meeting for the second year in a row – but this year, it was the retailer’s chief executive and board who were at the front of the queue to decry its “disappointing” performance.“We are very conscious of the fact that shareholders will not be happy with where the share price currently sits or the fact that we did not declare an interim dividend,” chair Joan Withers told the 100 or so shareholders in attendance.Shares in The Warehouse have...
NZ shares perk up as coalition details announced
Markets Market close

NZ shares perk up as coalition details announced

The S&P/NZX 50 Index inished at 11,211.22, up 23.69 points or 0.21%.

Graham Skellern 6:13pm
Politics

Reserve Bank remit in the sights of new government

The new government wants the bank to focus on inflation.

Rebecca Howard 4:08pm
Reserve Bank remit in the sights of new government
Opinion

Ben Moore: Collins crushes new govt role, reflects big dreams for tech

Judith Collins will have the most ministerial positions in the new government.

Ben Moore 4:07pm
Collins crushes new govt role, reflects big dreams for tech

Precinct signs $122m car park deal, as council faces legal threat
Property

Precinct signs $122m car park deal, as council faces legal threat

Council bulldozes idea of a $28m micro-mobility centre proposed for the site.

Brent Melville 11:39am
Leaks hurt Ebos deal, but they didn't sink it
Markets

Leaks hurt Ebos deal, but they didn't sink it

NZ market watchers say Aussie regulators are turning a blind eye to bankers' leaks.

Rebecca Stevenson 5:00am
AFT Pharmaceuticals: 'The world’s a big place'
Markets Free

AFT Pharmaceuticals: 'The world’s a big place'

AFT is working hard to keep innovating and meeting compliance in different markets.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 5:00am