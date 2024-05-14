Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

The Warehouse's painful online lesson

The Warehouse's painful online lesson
After launching in 2019, TheMarket is being closed in June by owner The Warehouse. (Image: The Warehouse)
Rebecca Stevenson
Rebecca Stevenson
Tue, 14 May 2024
In 2021, The Warehouse Group chair Joan Withers said the company’s multimillion-dollar investment in its wannabe Amazon website, TheMarket, had been vindicated. On Friday, the New Zealand Exchange (NZX) listed retailer pulled the pin on the business, announcing it would close the site in June. In February. the group also announced it would sell its outdoor chain Torpedo7 for $1 after spending more than $50 million buying the online business.The group warned in "confronting" commentary that sales continued to decline in...
QuiznessDesk: Tuesday, May 14
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk: Tuesday, May 14

Can you answer all ten questions correctly?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Bloomberg

Five key charts to watch in global commodities this week

Here are five notable charts to consider in global commodity markets.

Bloomberg 8:00am
Five key charts to watch in global commodities this week
World

The random path to stock market riches

How we made 80% in a year without really trying.

The Wall Street Journal 8:00am
The random path to stock market riches

More Markets

Finding the glue for NZ’s capital markets
Markets

Paul McBeth: Finding the glue for NZ’s capital markets

There’s more to NZ’s capital markets than just the main board.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Clicks to bricks: shoppers evolve as covid trends fade
Retail

Clicks to bricks: shoppers evolve as covid trends fade

Consumers are evolving, not reverting to old habits.

Gregor Thompson 5:00am
Fletcher brings down the NZX
Markets Market close

Fletcher brings down the NZX

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 103.01 points or 0.88% to 11,652.16.

Graham Skellern 13 May 2024
Exchanging exchanges: Just Life delists from NZX
Markets

Exchanging exchanges: Just Life delists from NZX

Delisting will occur on June 13, and the next day trading will start on the USX.

Gregor Thompson 13 May 2024