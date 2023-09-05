Menu
Third carbon auction this year set to fail

Third carbon auction this year set to fail
What a new government may do with climate change policy is one uncertainty hanging over this week's carbon auction. (Image: Getty)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Tue, 05 Sep 2023
This week’s carbon auction is widely expected to fail to clear due to the sheer volume of units on offer.The first two auctions of the year did not attract enough bids in terms of price or volume, and that means 8.95 million New Zealand Units (NZUs, a proxy for a tonne of carbon) carried over into the third auction on Sept 6.These add to the 4.475m being offered at the third auction of the year.The confidential reserve price will be set near the current secondary market price of about $70 on Monday afternoon.This means with 13.425m units,...
Markets

No spring surprises in NZ-listed company earnings

The crystal ball has – helpfully – remained remarkably murky.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Opinion Analysis

Cameron Bagrie: Political promises, populist politics and fiscal reality

Populism driven announcements chasing votes are rife.

Cameron Bagrie 5:00am
Property

Winton’s grand design for rich boomers

Company is targeting “at least” another five sites over the next few years.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Markets Market close

SkyCity's share plunge dominates NZ sharemarket

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed down 15.69 points or 0.14% to 11,513.04,

Graham Skellern 04 Sep 2023
Markets

SkyCity shares plunge after regulatory threat

The move relates to complaints made 18 months ago.

Brent Melville 04 Sep 2023