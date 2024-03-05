Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

Three is the magic number for Xero

Three is the magic number for Xero
Xero's chief executive officer Sukhinder Singh Cassidy says Xero will anchor on small business customers. (Image: Xero)
Rebecca Stevenson
Rebecca Stevenson
Tue, 05 Mar 2024
It’s all about the number three. Xero says it will focus on micro and small businesses in the next three years as it targets the three largest opportunities in the three largest markets it operates in. The cloud accounting software firm held an investor day on Feb 29 where chief executive Sukhinder Singh Cassidy presented the Australian securities exchange-listed tech firm’s strategy for 2025 to 2027. Singh Cassidy said after completing Xero’s largest restructuring where 15% of its headcount was removed, the sof...
Default brands and the new ‘not unreasonable’
Opinion

David Chaplin: Default brands and the new ‘not unreasonable’

Look out for the new-brand, not unreasonably priced KiwiSaver.

David Chaplin 5:00am
Law & Regulation

Resident visa scheme driving investment where it's most needed: NZTE

A new $50 million fund from 2040 Ventures is keen to tap into the investor visa scheme.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Resident visa scheme driving investment where it's most needed: NZTE
Policy

Business of Government: a brave new digital world and more...

Our weekly round-up of public sector news and analysis.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Business of Government: a brave new digital world and more...

More Markets

Eroad's new 'dual' CEOs could split a salary bill of $1.4m
Markets

Eroad's new 'dual' CEOs could split a salary bill of $1.4m

Former American consultant will likely be on base remuneration of $700,000.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Rebound in property stocks helps lift NZ sharemarket
Markets Market close

Rebound in property stocks helps lift NZ sharemarket

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,753.02.

Graham Skellern 05 Mar 2024
NZME buys SunMedia, owner of SunLive website
Markets

NZME buys SunMedia, owner of SunLive website

NZME has bought one of the country’s leading regional news companies – reinforcing, it says, its commitment to local and community journalism.The NZ Herald and Bay of Plenty Times publisher has bought Tauranga-based SunMedia – owner of the SunLive website and publisher of the Wee...

Staff reporters 05 Mar 2024
Green bonds now a big slice of NZX debt market
Markets

Green bonds now a big slice of NZX debt market

Transpower, Auckland council and Contact Energy are big players.

Greg Hurrell 05 Mar 2024