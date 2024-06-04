Menu
Tiwai deal means electricity generators have a new challenge: build, build and build

Even Meridian chief executive Neal Barclay managed a smile. (Image: NZME)
Ian Llewellyn
Tue, 04 Jun 2024
There was a collective sigh of relief across most of the electricity sector when the news of a long-term supply deal for the Tiwai Point aluminium smelter was announced on Friday.Meridian Energy’s call for analysts was not your usual dour affair. Analysts congratulated Meridian’s management, and they, in turn, thanked them.Even chief executive Neal Barclay’s normal blank poker face at these sorts of events was replaced by a grin, maybe not a wide one, but a definite smile.It is not only because of the commercial importanc...
