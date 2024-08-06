Menu
Tower revival gets insurer on Craigs’ list

Paul McBeth
Tue, 06 Aug 2024
It was not too long ago that Tower, as a standalone entity, looked like it was destined for the history books. The general insurer was still reeling from an almost annual surprise in the cost of covering Canterbury quake damage. It attracted a bidding war from Australia’s Suncorp – the parent of Vero – and Canada’s Fairfax Financial Holdings, not to be confused with the Australian media family of yore, in 2017. The slimmed-down operation had already pared back its business to a pure general insurer, selling its...
UPDATED: Du Val liquidation hearing to proceed as Chinese bank moves
Property

China Construction Bank also moved last Friday. 

Maria Slade 8:45am
Property

Du Val liquidation hearing to proceed despite FMA raid

Out-of-pocket subcontractor is going ahead with winding up attempt.

Maria Slade 5:00am
Economy

A dovish RBA will give the NZ dollar a leg up

The RBA is expected to stay on hold but could temper its language. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Economy

A dovish RBA will give the NZ dollar a leg up

The RBA is expected to stay on hold but could temper its language. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Being AI buys half of IT company Spectrum for $3.3m
Markets

Being AI buys half of IT company Spectrum for $3.3m

Deal facilitates $1.5m for Spectrum exec team to buy the other half.

Ben Moore 5:00am
Ryman moves goal posts, shoots for returns
Property

Ryman moves goal posts, shoots for returns

Is cashflow king? Ryman's shareholders will find out.

Gregor Thompson 5:00am
New Fletcher director has shareholder support for chair
Infrastructure

New Fletcher director has shareholder support for chair

Tony Dragicevich's current employer also counts Allan Gray as a major shareholder.

Rebecca Stevenson 5:00am