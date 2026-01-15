Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

Tower to cut 46 roles, end Rotorua office lease

Tower to cut 46 roles, end Rotorua office lease
(Image: NZME)
Jaime Lyth
Jaime Lyth
Thu, 15 Jan 2026
Insurance company Tower has announced plans to close its Rotorua office and cut 46 roles.Tower chief executive Paul Johnston said the changes are part of the company's ongoing digital transformation, focusing on efficiency and streamlining operations.“Following a review of our operating footprint, we are proposing to discontinue permanent work-from-home customer-facing contact centre roles, and we will not renew the lease on our Rotorua office. “As a result of these changes, we expect a net reduction of around 46 roles...
Best of BusinessDesk: Top tech reviews from 2025
Technology Best of BD Reviews

Best of BusinessDesk: Top tech reviews from 2025

Two keyboards, a TV glow-up and some vacuums.

Jacques Steenkamp 5:00am
World

Greenland or NATO? Trump can’t have both

It isn’t for sale, and the consequences of a military takeover would be dire.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
Greenland or NATO? Trump can’t have both
Cars Opinion

Tesla’s greatest threat is being boring

The biggest threat may not be flaming out spectacularly.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Tesla’s greatest threat is being boring