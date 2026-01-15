Tower to cut 46 roles, end Rotorua office lease

(Image: NZME)

Insurance company Tower has announced plans to close its Rotorua office and cut 46 roles.Tower chief executive Paul Johnston said the changes are part of the company's ongoing digital transformation, focusing on efficiency and streamlining operations.“Following a review of our operating footprint, we are proposing to discontinue permanent work-from-home customer-facing contact centre roles, and we will not renew the lease on our Rotorua office. “As a result of these changes, we expect a net reduction of around 46 roles...