Vector exits gas as 'perfect storm' hits

Vector exits gas as 'perfect storm' hits
Simon Mackenzie says Vector was stuck in the middle in a squeezing market. (Image: NZME)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Mon, 29 Jul 2024
As Vector moves to complete its exit from the gas business, chief executive Simon Mackenzie says one answer to the supply shortage is remotivating operators to get more out of existing fields, given their recent challenges.As the country faces soaring energy prices and a gas shortfall, Mackenzie said events had created a "perfect storm" with no easy solutions.Especially in light of the recent events, Vector’s decision to exit the gas business has proven to be a good one. It has left the company in a better place as the sector st...
Missed opportunity to clean up ‘Wild West’ of student visa advisers
Policy

Missed opportunity to clean up ‘Wild West’ of student visa advisers

NZ is reluctant to upset an industry that generates billions in export earnings.  

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Economy

Dileepa Fonseka: Running NZ to failure

Where 'legacy' means old and broken.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Running NZ to failure
Primary Sector

BX Foods faces OIO probe for potential consent breach

The inquiry comes as the North Otago meat processor looks to cut 100 jobs.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
BX Foods faces OIO probe for potential consent breach

Vector agrees to sell LPG assets for $150m
Markets

Vector agrees to sell LPG assets for $150m

The deal is subject to regulatory approvals and commercial conditions.

Rebecca Howard 26 Jul 2024
ASX: Australian shares slide to a two-week low as tech drags
Markets

ASX: Australian shares slide to a two-week low as tech drags

Every sector of the Australian share market has lost ground.

AAP 26 Jul 2024
NZ sharemarket down 0.38%
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket down 0.38%

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at the day’s low of 12,349.47, down 46.79 points or 0.38%.

Graham Skellern 26 Jul 2024
Forsyth Barr initiates full Turners coverage
Markets

Forsyth Barr initiates full Turners coverage

Forsyth Barr says a premium valuation is now warranted. 

Rebecca Howard 26 Jul 2024