Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

Volpara takeover by Lunit gets tick from Grant Samuel

Volpara takeover by Lunit gets tick from Grant Samuel
A technician uses Volpara's system to screen for breast cancer. (Image: Getty)
Pattrick Smellie
Pattrick Smellie
Thu, 14 Mar 2024
Directors in Wellington-headquartered health-tech firm Volpara are recommending shareholders accept a 100% takeover bid from a Korean-listed counterpart after a favourable independent valuation.ASX-listed Volpara was judged by independent valuer Grant Samuel to be worth between A67c (72c) and A82c per share, compared with the takeover from Seoul-based Lunit pitched at A$1.15.The offer represented a 47% premium to the A87cps that Volpara was trading at before the Lunit bid on Dec 14, and 55% above the weighted average share price in the month be...
Builtsmart boosts capacity with new Feilding factory
Infrastructure

Builtsmart boosts capacity with new Feilding factory

The family-owned building company specialises in offsite manufacturing.

Oliver Lewis 6:00am
Technology Free

Business of Tech podcast: The value of AI built by Kiwis, for Kiwis

Building sovereign AI infrastructure for NZ may not be that difficult or expensive.

Ben Moore and Peter Griffin 6:00am
Business of Tech podcast: The value of AI built by Kiwis, for Kiwis
Markets

Rocklabs opens new digs

The new facility aims to bolster the company’s production, as well as its reputation.

Ben Moore 5:00am
Rocklabs opens new digs

More Markets

Rocklabs opens new digs
Markets

Rocklabs opens new digs

The new facility aims to bolster the company’s production, as well as its reputation.

Ben Moore 5:00am
NZ sharemarket not inspired by a strong retailer result
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket not inspired by a strong retailer result

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,809.02, down 20.15 points or 0.17%.

Graham Skellern 13 Mar 2024
‘Hard to complain’: Briscoe bucks retail trend in FY results
Retail

‘Hard to complain’: Briscoe bucks retail trend in FY results

Total sales reached an all-time high but profits dipped marginally. 

Gregor Thompson 13 Mar 2024
Tales of a takeover target
Markets

Tales of a takeover target

MHM is gone from the NZX and now Task has a takeover offer.

Rebecca Stevenson 13 Mar 2024