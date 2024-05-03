Menu
Watchdog gives nod to Air NZ/Virgin Australia trans-Tasman codeshare

(Image: Getty)
Denise McNabb
Fri, 03 May 2024
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission has signalled it will grant authorisation to Air New Zealand and Virgin Australia for a five-year trans-Tasman codeshare agreement.Public consultation on the draft determination is open until next Wednesday. The airlines will respond to any issues raised before the commission (ACCC) makes a final determination by the end of the month. However, the interim approval is only half the equation as the NZ Ministry of Transport (MoT) is also a party to the application and has yet to announce its...
BHP CEO flies to South Africa to push $65.4 billion takeover
BHP CEO flies to South Africa to push $65.4 billion takeover

The executives have already begun conversations with key stakeholders.

Bloomberg 8:00am
World

Buffett rules out ‘eye-popping’ returns, investors aren’t listening

As investors gather this weekend, Berkshire is poised to hit a US$1 trillion valuation.

The Wall Street Journal 8:00am
Economy

BNZ ekes out gains in market share as 1H deposits and loans lift

The cost-to-income ratio was 36.2% versus 32.5% in the same period a year earlier.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Rakon shareholder wants light shed on $400m bid
Markets

Rakon shareholder wants light shed on $400m bid

US giant Skyworks could be Rakon's new owner. One shareholder wants it to confirm.

Rebecca Stevenson 5:00am
NZ sharemarket flat amid Tourism Holdings trading halt
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket flat amid Tourism Holdings trading halt

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,874.04, up 6.46 points or 0.05%.

Graham Skellern 02 May 2024