What to watch for in Spark’s full-year financials

Spark downgraded its earnings earlier this year and now there are reports of potential staff reductions. (Image: NZME)
Ben Moore
Ben Moore
Mon, 12 Aug 2024
Spark’s share price this year hit its lowest point since the 2020 covid market plunge, dipping just below $4 per share in June.BusinessDesk spoke to analysts from Forsyth Barr and Jarden who said that Spark's current price, $4.32 per share at publication, is a fair trading price for its current position.In May, the telecommunications and information technology services company downgraded its guidance for its full-year earnings to the end of June 2024, an unusual occurrence for a relatively stable company.This week, it was reported tha...
Will New Zealand be able to power itself?
Opinion

Dileepa Fonseka: Will New Zealand be able to power itself?

Nothing is more humiliating than a society's inability to create the energy it needs.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Markets

Forsyth Barr lowers Mainfreight to neutral

Valuation no longer supports the outperform rating, the analysts said. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Policy

Auckland slipping in global perceptions, report says

Authors identify three focus areas for Auckland moving forward.

Tom Raynel 5:00am
Always respect the bond market
Markets

Simon Robertson: Always respect the bond market

What happens in the bond market does not stay in the bond market. 

Simon Robertson 10 Aug 2024
NZ market falls 1.7% this week as it stutters into earnings season
Markets Market close

NZ market falls 1.7% this week as it stutters into earnings season

The S&P/NZX 50 Index fell 13.82 points, or 0.1%, to 12,243.46.

Paul McBeth 09 Aug 2024
Meridian welcomes move to free up access to stored lake water
Markets

Meridian welcomes move to free up access to stored lake water

Transpower's plan is in response to the electricity-supply emergency.

Ian Llewellyn 09 Aug 2024