Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

When private equity goes shopping: The Warehouse and Arvida are a sign of deals to come

When private equity goes shopping: The Warehouse and Arvida are a sign of deals to come
The Warehouse shareholders, including Farmers owners the Norman family, could get a decent premium over recent share prices. (Image: NZME)
Rebecca Stevenson
Rebecca Stevenson
Tue, 23 Jul 2024
Harbour Asset Management’s Shane Solly said in January that no one would be safe from merger and acquisition activity in 2024. His prediction turned out to be on the money, with retirement operator Arvida and The Warehouse Group getting private equity buyout bids this week. Arvida’s bid has come in at $1.70 per share, while The Warehouse’s is up to $1.70. Coincidentally, the failed bid to buy chip-maker Rakon was also for $1.70. Solly pointed out at the beginning of the year that New Zealand firms were ripe for...
Action against Hawkins directors stalled
Property

Action against Hawkins directors stalled

Proceedings by the failed group's liquidators relate to a leaky building claim.

Maria Slade 11:50am
Primary Sector

MyFarm looks to raise $10m for its kiwifruit fund

The fund was set up last month.

Riley Kennedy 10:20am
MyFarm looks to raise $10m for its kiwifruit fund
Technology

Google parent’s ad sale growth slows

Alphabet’s total revenue growth slows as well; net income rises 28.6%.

The Wall Street Journal 9:35am
Google parent’s ad sale growth slows

More Markets

Arvida buyout lifts retirement sector
Property

Arvida buyout lifts retirement sector

On Tuesday, Arvida traded volumes of $127 million. Its competitors followed suit.

Gregor Thompson 5:00am
SOE wanted to close NZ's only gas trading platform immediately
Markets

SOE wanted to close NZ's only gas trading platform immediately

Transpower said the closure would make no difference; the sector disagreed.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
NZ sharemarket up nearly 1% amid ongoing takeover drama
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket up nearly 1% amid ongoing takeover drama

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 12,425.58, up 115.67 points or 0.94%.

Graham Skellern 23 Jul 2024
ForBarr downgrades Genesis on gas uncertainty
Markets

ForBarr downgrades Genesis on gas uncertainty

The company faced the greatest challenges in the sector. 

Ian Llewellyn 23 Jul 2024