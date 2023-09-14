Menu
Where the bloody hell are the listings?

Spare a thought for the poor old NZ stock market. (Image: NZME)
Paul McBeth
Paul McBeth
Thu, 14 Sep 2023
It’s official: it’s cheaper to list on New Zealand’s stock exchange than on Australia’s securities exchange. So why aren’t we awash with new listings?It’s a little too glib to fall back on the old hoary chestnut that too many people were burned in the 1987 crash – it’s 36 years later, and the memories of those heady days when thousands of investors packed out annual meetings are fading under the weight of a Max Headroom virtual reality.The NZ Superannuation Fund is a big buyer in the local ma...
QuiznessDesk, Thursday, September 14, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, September 14, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Podcasts Free

Business of Tech podcast: how tech issues are factoring into politicians' thinking

Peter Griffin talks to BusinessDesk editor Pattrick Smellie on the Business of Tech.

Peter Griffin and Ben Moore 6:00am
Primary Sector

Red meat prices squeezed

Like dairy, red meat prices have been under pressure this year.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
NZX50 breaks an eight day losing streak
Markets Market close

The S&P/NZX 50 closed at 11.357.12, up 58.42 points or 0.52%.

Graham Skellern 13 Sep 2023
Chasing best practice key to NZ Super Fund’s success
Markets

The latest bounceback is indicative of the fund's long-term performance.

Paul McBeth 13 Sep 2023
Negative headwinds knock Briscoe’s half-year net profit
Retail

Duke says Briscoe’s latest result is “very pleasing”.

Ella Somers 13 Sep 2023
Moana cleared to lease Sanford's North Island entitlements
Primary Sector

The iwi-owned operator will become the biggest North Island inshore player under the deal.

Oliver Lewis 13 Sep 2023