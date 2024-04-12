Menu
Who Fletcher's acting CEO Nick Traber called in his first days

Fletcher Building’s acting chief executive officer Nick Traber. (Image: NZME)
Rebecca Stevenson
Fri, 12 Apr 2024
Fletcher Building’s acting chief executive officer Nick Traber has spoken to major shareholders as he strives to rebuild confidence in the embattled construction giant. Traber was appointed to Fletcher’s top job on March 29, taking over from Ross Taylor who brought forward his retirement after shareholders demanded accountability from Fletcher’s executive and board for a series of financial and management missteps. On April 5, long-serving chief financial officer (CFO) Bevan McKenzie also succumbed, joining Tayl...
Brooke van Velden – nothing is off the table
Law & Regulation

Brooke van Velden – nothing is off the table

The coalition government has five key workplace relations priorities.

Rebecca Rendle 5:00am

NZME bullish on ad revenue, predicts earnings growth

NZME says it is outperforming the market on advertising, with higher earnings predicted.

Daniel Dunkley 5:00am
NZME bullish on ad revenue, predicts earnings growth
Trade

Forums like Apec key to doubling exports, says minister

Event will bring together 21 member economies from around the Pacific Rim.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Forums like Apec key to doubling exports, says minister

More Markets

Carbon markets reveal more about policy than politicians
Primary Sector

Pattrick Smellie: Carbon markets reveal more about policy than politicians

The sluggish carbon price tells what you need to know about climate policy.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
NZ sharemarket hit by global inflation fears
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket hit by global inflation fears

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,934.31, down 37.61 points or 0.31%.

Graham Skellern 11 Apr 2024
Cannasouth CEO resigns ahead of creditor meeting
Markets

Cannasouth CEO resigns ahead of creditor meeting

The medicinal cannabis firm moved into voluntary administration on March 28.

Staff reporters 11 Apr 2024
Business of Tech podcast: Why Being AI is NZ's latest listed tech company
Markets Free

Business of Tech podcast: Why Being AI is NZ's latest listed tech company

CEO explains how recent listing will help the firm as it seeks to grow globally.

Peter Griffin and Ben Moore 11 Apr 2024