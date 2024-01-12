Menu
Why big investors love airports

An inflation hedge, a long-term asset, a regulatory dream. Airports are valued in share portfolios for a reason. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Stevenson
Fri, 12 Jan 2024
When Auckland council flogged off a slice of its shareholding in Auckland International Airport in 2023, big investors, including KiwiSaver and sovereign wealth funds, were primed to buy. The council sold about 7% of the airport and netted about $830 million in return, or about $8.11 a share.This month, global investment giant Blackrock increased its stake in Auckland’s air gateway to a little more than 8%, with related parties buying and selling shares between September and December for under $8 up to about $8.70.For the year t...
Faafoi appointed new chief executive of Insurance Council

Faafoi replaces Tim Grafton. 

Rebecca Howard 7:50am
Aussie puts out extra bait to tempt nurses

Australia is already more competitive in recruiting skilled migrants.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Late turnaround for New Zealand sharemarket
A choppy S&P/NZX 50 Index traded in negative territory for most of the day.

Graham Skellern 11 Jan 2024
Gold miner’s price jump sparks ASX 'please explain'
Santana Minerals' Central Otago prospect sparked a flurry of trading.

Pattrick Smellie 11 Jan 2024
Wake up and smell the takeovers: M&A 2024 outlook
A fund manager warns New Zealand is 'ripe' for mergers and acquisitions.

Rebecca Stevenson 11 Jan 2024
NZ sharemarket fall reflects worried investors
The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,769.4, down 74.99 points or 0.63%.

Graham Skellern 10 Jan 2024