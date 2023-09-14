Menu
Why Freightways is picking up a listing on the ASX

Freightways CEO Mark Troughear. (Image: Supplied)
Ella Somers
Ella Somers
Thu, 14 Sep 2023
The chief executive of the now dual-listed logistic firm Freightways says the decision to pick up a listing on the Australian securities exchange to sit alongside its home on the New Zealand stock exchange was the “natural” next step now that Australia represents 30% of the company’s business.Freightways CEO Mark Troughear told BusinessDesk from Sydney, where he’s attending the bell-ringing ceremony on Thursday morning, that Freightways had been “slowly and steadily” growing the Australian side of t...
Outdoor clothing retailer Edmund Hillary goes bust: Covid blamed, $1.5m owed
Finance

Liquidators were appointed last week.

Riley Kennedy 11:25am
World

US stocks edged higher after no-surprises inflation report

Investors feared that strong economic data might force the Fed to lift interest rates.

The Wall Street Journal 11:00am
Law & Regulation

I will raise the bar if necessary – Grocery commissioner

Supermarkets called on to publicly commit to the new supply code.

Jem Traylen 10:30am
Where the bloody hell are the listings?
Markets

Hundreds of NZ companies could happily join the NZX.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
NZX50 breaks an eight day losing streak
Markets Market close

The S&P/NZX 50 closed at 11.357.12, up 58.42 points or 0.52%.

Graham Skellern 13 Sep 2023
Chasing best practice key to NZ Super Fund’s success
Markets

The latest bounceback is indicative of the fund's long-term performance.

Paul McBeth 13 Sep 2023
Negative headwinds knock Briscoe’s half-year net profit
Retail

Duke says Briscoe’s latest result is “very pleasing”.

Ella Somers 13 Sep 2023