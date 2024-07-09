Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

Xero is pushing GenAI onto productivity plateau

Xero is pushing GenAI onto productivity plateau
Xero tech research general manager James Bergin says it’s important to focus on AI the adjective, rather than AI the noun. (Image: Xero)
Ben Moore
Ben Moore
Tue, 09 Jul 2024
Xero was founded on technological innovation. It was a frontrunner in the shift toward a cloud-based approach to software that became dominant in the following years.In 2022, the company’s chief technology officer at the time described artificial intelligence (AI) as “one of the best current sources of innovation” for the company.The company has taken the first step into generative AI (GenAI) waters with a new AI assistant called Just Ask Xero (Jax) that can spin up or change invoices at a user’s request.Jax is also push...
Energy and mining lead Australian stocks lower
Markets Aus market wrap

Energy and mining lead Australian stocks lower

The ASX200 fell 0.76% during trading.

AAP 7:45am
Markets

Paul McBeth: Seeking the enterprise in Enprise

The low-key tech firm is coming up to its 10th anniversary on the NZX.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Seeking the enterprise in Enprise
Markets

Retail investor confidence looking perkier

For every dollar withdrawn from the platform, almost two were deposited.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Retail investor confidence looking perkier

More Markets

Energy and mining lead Australian stocks lower
Markets Aus market wrap

Energy and mining lead Australian stocks lower

The ASX200 fell 0.76% during trading.

AAP 7:45am
Seeking the enterprise in Enprise
Markets

Paul McBeth: Seeking the enterprise in Enprise

The low-key tech firm is coming up to its 10th anniversary on the NZX.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Retail investor confidence looking perkier
Markets

Retail investor confidence looking perkier

For every dollar withdrawn from the platform, almost two were deposited.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Synlait continues crunch loan talks with a2
Primary Sector

Synlait continues crunch loan talks with a2

Chair George Adams says a2's intentions are 'more opaque' than he'd like.

Rebecca Stevenson 5:00am