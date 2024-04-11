Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

Zoono corrects inaccuracy about litigation in offer document

Zoono corrects inaccuracy about litigation in offer document
The pandemic encouraged widespread use of hand sanitiser. (Image: Warren Buckland)
Denise McNabb
Denise McNabb
Thu, 11 Apr 2024
Antimicrobial hand and surface sanitiser manufacturer Zoono has corrected an offer document for its pro-rata non-renounceable rights issue seeking to raise around $2.88 million after it claimed “the company is not currently involved in any litigation”. After a query from the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (Asic) on Monday the ASX-listed New Zealand-based company posted a correction on Tuesday afternoon, stating it was an “oversight” that it had omitted to tell eligible shareholders the NZ Commerce...
Business of Tech podcast: Why Being AI is NZ's latest listed tech company
Markets

Business of Tech podcast: Why Being AI is NZ's latest listed tech company

CEO explains how recent listing will help the firm as it seeks to grow globally.

Peter Griffin and Ben Moore 6:00am
Primary Sector

Is this Synlait's new chair?

NZSA says struggling dairy company needs to appoint a permanent chair.

Rebecca Stevenson 5:00am
Is this Synlait's new chair?
World

Gambling with Europe’s climate goals

Some green projects via the EU’s Innovation Fund are struggling to get off the ground. 

Bloomberg 5:00am
Gambling with Europe’s climate goals

More Markets

Business of Tech podcast: Why Being AI is NZ's latest listed tech company
Markets

Business of Tech podcast: Why Being AI is NZ's latest listed tech company

CEO explains how recent listing will help the firm as it seeks to grow globally.

Peter Griffin and Ben Moore 6:00am
Is this Synlait's new chair?
Primary Sector

Is this Synlait's new chair?

NZSA says struggling dairy company needs to appoint a permanent chair.

Rebecca Stevenson 5:00am
NZ sharemarket rises for the first time this month
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket rises for the first time this month

The S&P/NZX 500 Index closed at 11,971.92, up 55.14 points or 0.46%.

Graham Skellern 10 Apr 2024
Being AI chair says 'we've done nothing wrong'
Markets

Being AI chair says 'we've done nothing wrong'

First-ever trading caution unfair newly listed firm says, as shares rocket by about 570%.

Rebecca Stevenson 10 Apr 2024