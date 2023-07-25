Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Media

Artificial intelligence ad agency launches for small businesses

Artificial intelligence ad agency launches for small businesses
The Digital Cafe is the latest new business from media veteran Antony Young. (Image: NZME)
Daniel Dunkley
Daniel Dunkley
Tue, 25 Jul 2023
A new advertising agency plans to offer cut-price creative services to small businesses using artificial intelligence tools.Antony Young and Matt McNeil, founders of Wellington media buying agency The Media Lab, have created The Digital Cafe to run largely automated advertising and marketing campaigns for New Zealand small and medium enterprises (SMEs).The venture, which claims to be the first of its kind in NZ, will use AI programmes such as Chat GPT and Midjourney to create and build ad campaigns for small businesses, producing copywriti...
Media sponsored by
LUMO is New Zealand's leading innovator in Digital Out-of-Home, continuously striving to enhance our campaign effectiveness, audience understanding, data and reporting capabilities. Providing best in class DOOH solutions to advertisers and clients.
China’s top leaders likely to disappoint on big bang stimulus
Bloomberg

China’s top leaders likely to disappoint on big bang stimulus

The July Politburo meeting is likely to signal more fiscal and monetary aid.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Policy

Cracking down on land covenants could make things worse

Sometimes monopolies are good – think of patents.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Cracking down on land covenants could make things worse
Markets

'Fragmented' tourism sector lacks economy of scale – report

The report paints a picture of a $37 billion industry in need of capital.

Brent Melville 5:00am
'Fragmented' tourism sector lacks economy of scale – report

More Media

Former Stuff news boss Stevens lands at Radio NZ
News in Brief

Former Stuff news boss Stevens lands at Radio NZ

The journalist left Stuff amid an ongoing restructuring programme.

Daniel Dunkley 20 Jul 2023
AI is changing news publishing, not journalism
Technology Self-promotion

AI is changing news publishing, not journalism

BusinessDesk has begun integrating AI into its news production.

Ben Moore 20 Jul 2023
Stuff hires Tova O'Brien amid senior editorial cuts
Media

Stuff hires Tova O'Brien amid senior editorial cuts

Stuff has hired former Today FM host Tova O’Brien to lead its political coverage.

Daniel Dunkley 19 Jul 2023
How TVNZ took on the streaming giants
Media

How TVNZ took on the streaming giants

TVNZ+ is becoming a juggernaut and garnering global attention. 

Daniel Dunkley 17 Jul 2023