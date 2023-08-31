Menu
Blogger 'Thomas Cranmer' revealed

Philip Crump has been unmasked as "Thomas Cranmer". (Image: ContactOut.com)
Daniel Dunkley
Thu, 31 Aug 2023
A blogger, media critic and independent news hound writing under the pseudonym ‘Thomas Cranmer’ has gone mainstream in recent months with a series of headline-grabbing political articles. Now his true identity can be revealed.Philip Crump, a former Russell McVeagh lawyer who has spent most of his career in London, is the writer behind the popular conservative blog ‘Cranmer’s Substack’.Crump, an ex-King’s College student and former editor-in-chief of the Auckland University Law Review, has amassed more than 4,...
