Cam Wallace leaves behind a divided MediaWorks

Cam Wallace. (Image: Supplied)
Daniel Dunkley
Daniel Dunkley
Fri, 03 Mar 2023
Shortly after returning from his summer break in January, MediaWorks chief executive Cam Wallace tendered his resignation after two years in the top job. Following weeks of private discussions with shareholders, the news was announced to MediaWorks staff on Monday morning, drawing a line under one of the biggest eras of transformation in the company’s history.  Wallace joined MediaWorks from Air New Zealand in early 2021, shortly after the group sold its television arm, including TV3, to Discovery. The former Air NZ chief revenu...
Sport

Business of Sport: Lydia Ko the poster girl for equality in women’s golf

Golf’s money issues, Drive to Survive losing its mojo, and more...

Trevor McKewen 1:10pm
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, March 03, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Finance

Burns Group liquidated by former landlords

The liquidation of the Dunedin holding company took effect yesterday.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am

