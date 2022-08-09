See full details
ComCom gives green light to NPA collective bargaining bid

Daniel Dunkley
Tue, 09 Aug 2022

The Commerce Commission has ruled that the News Publishers’ Association (NPA) should be able to collectively bargain with Big Tech on payments for news content.The regulator has made a draft decision to approve an NPA bid made on behalf of independent New Zealand publishers as they seek to strike deals with Google and Meta, the parent of Facebook.The decision builds on the “provisional authorisation” granted to the NPA-led consortium in April. The NPA is working alongside some of Big Tech’s strongest critics in NZ, inclu...

Listed Companies
Suncorp NZ boss: Insurers have to stop being ‘ambulance at the bottom of the cliff’
Riley Kennedy | Tue, 09 Aug 2022

Suncorp NZ paid out $107 million in natural hazards claims last financial year.

Opinion
Smellie Sniffs the Breeze: on Labour's chances
Pattrick Smellie | Tue, 09 Aug 2022

Despite a surge in covid deaths, July may yet prove to be one of the government's best months in this term of Parliament. The months ahead look hard.

Charities FREE
More than 10% of charities holding at least five years of reserves, Grant Thornton survey shows
Greg Hurrell | Tue, 09 Aug 2022

Larger charities may soon have to justify their financial reserves, but that is an opportunity to ensure they're getting the best use out of them, Grant Thornton says.

Sponsored
A clearer path to the cloud

Step-by-step cloud transition can bring benefits, experts say.

Sponsored
Energy of the future: Why we need innovation

The Tomorrow’s Energy Today conference is looking at ways to develop a clean, affordable and reliable energy future, says Brendan Winitana, chair of the Sustainable Energy Association New Zealand (SEANZ).

