Daylight sets sights on Australia
Lee Lowndes became CEO of Daylight. (Image: Billy Baxter)
Daniel Dunkley
Daniel Dunkley
Mon, 10 Jun 2024
Spun out of The Spinoff two years ago, digital creative agency Daylight has been a rare success story in New Zealand’s turbulent media landscape. Carving out a niche as a website designer, digital platform developer and branded content creator, the business is one of few firms in the sector with an eye on expansion rather than consolidation in these uncertain times.Formerly known as Daylight Creative, the agency was carved out of Duncan Greive’s publisher in June 2022 as it merged with tech studio Translate Digital. The combined com...
