Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Media

Dungeons & Dragons drama: NZ creators slam Hasbro’s licensing changes

Dungeons & Dragons drama: NZ creators slam Hasbro’s licensing changes
Although D&D's owners were targeting the big companies, their backtrack on openness has impacted small creators and their most passionate fans. (Image: Getty)
Ben Moore
Ben Moore
Thu, 26 Jan 2023
Changes that Hasbro and its subsidiary Wizards of the Coast are making to the licensing of their intellectual property – Dungeons and Dragons (D&D) – are impacting local creators.The changes are to the open gaming licence (OGL), under which third-party creators can develop original D&D gaming content using a limited range of official content as a reference.While the changes are not yet final, the proposed new licence would increase the control that Wizards has over such third-party content.The first version of the new OGL wa...
Media sponsored by
For more than 55 years, JCDecaux has constantly been improving and diversifying its products and services to offer relevant solutions to our partners' needs and to the inhabitants and passengers in urban environments.
Media

New investor on the cards for National Business Review

Owner Todd Scott stressed he hasn't sold to the Murdochs.

Staff reporters 11:05am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, Jan 26, 2023

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 10:10am
Public sector

Tax cuts a low priority for Auckland business leaders

Back to basics does not equal tax cuts.

Jem Traylen 5:00am

More Media

Media

New investor on the cards for National Business Review

Owner Todd Scott stressed he hasn't sold to the Murdochs.

Staff reporters 11:05am
Media

MediaWorks layoffs highlight tough year ahead for sector

The radio and outdoor advertising group won’t be the last NZ company to take drastic measures to get through the advertising slowdown.

Daniel Dunkley 25 Jan 2023
Politics

The world's media stunned by Ardern resignation

The prime minister's resignation dominated global homepages, from Australia to the US and Europe.

Daniel Dunkley 20 Jan 2023
Media

TVNZ joins Google News Showcase

The deal comes months ahead of TVNZ’s planned merger with Radio New Zealand.

Daniel Dunkley 17 Jan 2023