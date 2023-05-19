Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Media

Fears US writers' strike could hit NZ film industry

Fears US writers' strike could hit NZ film industry
Apple’s Chief of War series starring Jason Momoa, under way in NZ, has not been affected by the strikes. (Image: Getty)
Daniel Dunkley
Daniel Dunkley
Fri, 19 May 2023
Screen industry organisations fear the Writers Guild of America strike could impact international productions filmed in New Zealand, as the Hollywood impasse continues.Representatives of the NZ film-making sector said the ongoing strike action was likely to hit the slate of international shows heading to the country this year, adding to a series of headwinds facing the industry.While several productions under way are unaffected, including Apple’s Chief of War series starring Jason Momoa, anecdotal evidence suggests some US productions set...
Media sponsored by
For more than 55 years, JCDecaux has constantly been improving and diversifying its products and services to offer relevant solutions to our partners' needs and to the inhabitants and passengers in urban environments.
Jenny Craig sale 'well progressed', administrators says
Finance

Jenny Craig sale 'well progressed', administrators says

It entered voluntary administration in early May. 

Riley Kennedy 3:05pm
Economy

Luxon defends scrip subsidy repeal

A day after the budget, National are stuck defending their own statements.

Dileepa Fonseka 2:32pm
Luxon defends scrip subsidy repeal
Economy

NZ continues to import more than it exports

China remains our largest trading partner. 

Rebecca Howard 1:30pm
NZ continues to import more than it exports

More Media

MediaWorks interim CEO nears exit as CFO resigns
Media

MediaWorks interim CEO nears exit as CFO resigns

The radio and out-of-home advertising group has experienced upheaval in recent months.

Daniel Dunkley 18 May 2023
Media company sees its name in lights at Mt Smart Stadium
Property Free Exclusive

Media company sees its name in lights at Mt Smart Stadium

A Christchurch couple overcame disaster to put their business' name on an iconic venue.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 15 May 2023
Google AI poses new questions for news media
Media

Google AI poses new questions for news media

There are concerns about data scraping of local media to feed the AI machine.

Daniel Dunkley 13 May 2023
TVNZ chair to exit next month
News in Brief

TVNZ chair to exit next month

Coupe follows chief executive Simon Power out of the door.

Daniel Dunkley 12 May 2023