See full details
Cooking the Books podcast Shared Lunch webinar Latest quizzes
Media
Sponsored by
JCDecaux

Google close to launching new NZ service

Daniel Dunkley
Mon, 15 Aug 2022

Google close to launching new NZ service
Since its launch in 2020, Showcase has signed up more than 1,500 publications across 16 countries. (Image: Getty)
Daniel Dunkley
Mon, 15 Aug 2022
RELATED
Google is nearing the New Zealand launch of its news platform, Google News Showcase, a move that would see the tech giant pay local publishers for content.Google News Showcase contains news coverage aggregated from sources all over the world. The US search engine titan has pressed ahead with plans to launch its NZ news service in recent weeks and is said to be in talks with a host of local publishers, including Scoop, as it prepares to go live.According to sources familiar with the matter, Google is poised to launch the service as soon as...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Economy
Konnichiwa: NZ Customs Service opens post in Japan
Rebecca Howard | Mon, 15 Aug 2022

The NZ Customs Services had just opened up a new customs counsellor position in Japan. 

Profile FREE
The 'shop with heart' bringing ethical gifts to Auckland and beyond
Ella Somers | Mon, 15 Aug 2022

A handshake and a love of vintage have seen Rose Hope and Sarah Firmston ride the highs and lows of running a small boutique since 2013.

Climate change
Bill on free NZUs puts some companies at risk
Ian Llewellyn | Mon, 15 Aug 2022

Climate change minister James Shaw has been working for some time to change the way free carbon units are allocated, with evidence that some polluting firms are being given too many.

Sponsored
Communication the barrier to ‘human firewall’ technology

Communication is the barrier to New Zealand adopting the global Zero Trust cybersecurity strategy, says a new survey.

Sponsored
A clearer path to the cloud

Step-by-step cloud transition can bring benefits, experts say.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.