Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Media

Government scraps TVNZ-RNZ merger

Government scraps TVNZ-RNZ merger
TVNZ and RNZ will remain apart. (Image: Supplied)
Daniel Dunkley
Daniel Dunkley
Wed, 08 Feb 2023
The government has abandoned plans to merge TVNZ and Radio New Zealand under a new state media entity, instead pledging fresh funding for RNZ and NZ on Air to support public media.Following months of speculation, prime minister Chris Hipkins confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that Aotearoa NZ Public Media (ANZPM), a new broadcasting entity set to house both RNZ and TVNZ, would not go ahead.Hipkins said work on the merger would “stop entirely” as the government was doing “too much, too fast”.“There’s a clear nee...
Media sponsored by
For more than 55 years, JCDecaux has constantly been improving and diversifying its products and services to offer relevant solutions to our partners' needs and to the inhabitants and passengers in urban environments.
Markets Market close

Freightways edges up on ASX-listing plans

Logistics company Freightways is gearing up to hit the ASX.

Ella Somers 5:59pm
Finance

Russian-linked company fights to keep NZ banking facilities

Oligarch Alexander Abramov was sanctioned by the NZ government last year.

Riley Kennedy 5:08pm
Politics

Hipkins chips off old policies, hikes minimum wage

The new PM has scrapped contentious policies and will hike the minimum wage to $22.70.

Oliver Lewis 3:15pm

More Media

Media

NZ ad agency ranked among global heavyweights

The New Zealand outfit joins a host of global giants on the list.

Daniel Dunkley 04 Feb 2023
Media

Spinoff CEO Duncan Greive steps down

The Spinoff founder plans to become a senior staff writer.

Daniel Dunkley 31 Jan 2023
Media

Hasbro backs down in Dungeons and Dragons drama

Proposed changes caused unrest in the tabletop role-playing game community.

Ben Moore 31 Jan 2023
Media

New investor on the cards for National Business Review

Owner Todd Scott stressed he hasn't sold to the Murdochs.

Staff reporters 26 Jan 2023