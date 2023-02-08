Government scraps TVNZ-RNZ merger

TVNZ and RNZ will remain apart. (Image: Supplied)

The government has abandoned plans to merge TVNZ and Radio New Zealand under a new state media entity, instead pledging fresh funding for RNZ and NZ on Air to support public media.Following months of speculation, prime minister Chris Hipkins confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that Aotearoa NZ Public Media (ANZPM), a new broadcasting entity set to house both RNZ and TVNZ, would not go ahead.Hipkins said work on the merger would “stop entirely” as the government was doing “too much, too fast”.“There’s a clear nee...