Magazine industry dismayed at NZ Post price hike

(Image: Getty)

The Magazine Publishers Association fears New Zealand Post price hikes of up to 30% could drive some operators out of business and has written to the government to express its concerns.Last week, NZ Post announced a round of significant price increases for commercial and private customers, including a 28%-40% increase for volume and print postage from July 1. The MPA believes its members face a 30% average cost increase.The decision will affect many consumer magazine publishers that distribute directly to customers’ homes, impacting a lar...