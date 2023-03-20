Menu
Magazine industry dismayed at NZ Post price hike

Magazine industry dismayed at NZ Post price hike
(Image: Getty)
Daniel Dunkley
Daniel Dunkley
Mon, 20 Mar 2023
The Magazine Publishers Association fears New Zealand Post price hikes of up to 30% could drive some operators out of business and has written to the government to express its concerns.Last week, NZ Post announced a round of significant price increases for commercial and private customers, including a 28%-40% increase for volume and print postage from July 1. The MPA believes its members face a 30% average cost increase.The decision will affect many consumer magazine publishers that distribute directly to customers’ homes, impacting a lar...
Bloomberg: A brief history of bank bailouts
Finance

Bloomberg: A brief history of bank bailouts

As UBS prepares to buy Credit Suisse for a song, Bloomberg's Thyagaraju Adinarayan reprises a recent history of distressed bank rescues.

Bloomberg 12:43pm
Election 2023

TOP dangles $1.5b youth carrot, with a hook

The 'teal' package includes free public transport and $1,500 towards e-bikes.

Brent Melville 12:30pm
TOP dangles $1.5b youth carrot, with a hook
Politics

Nats need change of attitude on climate – Greens

Green MP Julie Anne Genter sees little prospect of a coalition deal with National.  

Greg Hurrell 10:15am
Nats need change of attitude on climate – Greens

News in Brief

Annie Murray will relinquish all professional roles to make sure she doesn't have any conflicts.

Staff reporters 11:55am
Media

Currie will take on a new, “strategically focused” role, combining journalism with content strategy.

Daniel Dunkley 15 Mar 2023
Policy

TVNZ says fears RNZ and TVNZ could clock up losses of $1.6b are "too pessimistic".

Daniel Dunkley 14 Mar 2023
Self promotion

Plus a special broadcast this week for international women’s day.

Matt Martel 06 Mar 2023