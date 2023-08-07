Menu
Mediaworks' directors face fine for late accounts filing

Mediaworks is late filing its accounts. (Image: NZME)
Daniel Dunkley
Daniel Dunkley
Mon, 07 Aug 2023
MediaWorks directors face a potential government fine after failing to hand the company’s accounts in on time.Executives at the out-of-home advertising and radio group have been censured by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) after missing a May deadline to file the company’s 2022 financial statement.According to MBIE, the directors have been given a reprieve until Sept 1 to submit the accounts.The directors will be referred to MBIE’s Integrity and Enforcement Team if a financial statement is not deliver...
Media sponsored by
LUMO is New Zealand's leading innovator in Digital Out-of-Home, continuously striving to enhance our campaign effectiveness, audience understanding, data and reporting capabilities. Providing best in class DOOH solutions to advertisers and clients.
Crossing plan 'ludicrously expensive', says Wayne Brown
Infrastructure

Crossing plan 'ludicrously expensive', says Wayne Brown

The Auckland mayor is incensed at the lack of consultation with the council.

Oliver Lewis 11:10am
Technology

Apple faces longest sales drop in decades as iPhone slumps

Apple’s executives admitted that the smartphone market is going through a slowdown.

Bloomberg 9:30am
Apple faces longest sales drop in decades as iPhone slumps
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Monday, August 07, 2023

Take time from your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
More Media

Stuff looking at more staff cuts and changes
Media

Stuff looking at more staff cuts and changes

More cuts coming in editorial at Stuff.

Daniel Dunkley 04 Aug 2023
Advertisers launch net-zero emissions drive
Media

Advertisers launch net-zero emissions drive

Some of the biggest brands in NZ media are backing the Ad Net Zero initiative.

Daniel Dunkley 03 Aug 2023
RNZ review calls for shake-up of editorial after 'rogue' edits
Media

RNZ review calls for shake-up of editorial after 'rogue' edits

An external report into editorial standards at Radio NZ has called for an overhaul.

Daniel Dunkley 02 Aug 2023
Screen production grant tweaks confirmed
Media

Screen production grant tweaks confirmed

The revised 5% uplift comes after Australia sweetened its film rebate scheme.

Daniel Dunkley 01 Aug 2023