MediaWorks interim CEO to leave in August, CFO resigns

Daniel Dunkley
Thu, 18 May 2023
MediaWorks interim chief executive Wendy Palmer will step down from her role in August as the company moves closer to appointing an insider to the top job.Palmer, parachuted into the company following the resignation of Cam Wallace in February, will not extend her contract beyond August following a difficult few months in the role, sources said. The stand-in boss, a former NZME executive, has led the company through a challenging period including the closure of talkback radio platform Today FM.After Today FM was closed abruptly in March, l...
Aussie threat to game developers blunted
Policy

Aussie threat to game developers blunted

NZ game developers are getting a 20% rebate, worth up to $3m a year.

Jem Traylen 2:10pm
Policy

ComCom, FMA litigation funds get pruned

The regulators' litigation funds were a surprising reprioritisation.

Paul McBeth 2:10pm
ComCom, FMA litigation funds get pruned
Retail

Briscoe tells shareholders not to sweat it

Briscoe Group's chair says the company is "robust, resilient, and adaptable".

Ella Somers 2:10pm
Briscoe tells shareholders not to sweat it

More Media

Media company sees its name in lights at Mt Smart Stadium
Property Free Exclusive

Media company sees its name in lights at Mt Smart Stadium

A Christchurch couple overcame disaster to put their business' name on an iconic venue.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 15 May 2023
Google AI poses new questions for news media
Media

Google AI poses new questions for news media

There are concerns about data scraping of local media to feed the AI machine.

Daniel Dunkley 13 May 2023
TVNZ chair to exit next month
News in Brief

TVNZ chair to exit next month

Coupe follows chief executive Simon Power out of the door.

Daniel Dunkley 12 May 2023
Stuff teams up with Sky for Fifa Women’s World Cup
News in Brief

Stuff teams up with Sky for Fifa Women’s World Cup

Stuff will host matches from this year’s Fifa Women’s World Cup after striking a partnership deal with rights holder Sky Television.The news publisher will show 26 free-to-air matches from the global football tournament, which kicks off in Australia and New Zealand in July. A “de...

Daniel Dunkley 10 May 2023