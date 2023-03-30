Menu
MediaWorks to close Today FM

Today FM host Tova O’Brien. (Image: Supplied)
Daniel Dunkley
Thu, 30 Mar 2023
MediaWorks is set to close radio station Today FM, announcing plans to axe the talkback platform in a staff meeting this morning.Today FM shows were abruptly pulled off the air on Thursday morning during Tova O’Brien’s morning programme. O’Brien, explaining the developments on air, said, “We are all going to lose our jobs”.O’Brien said MediaWorks had experienced financial difficulties and that the station’s future was uncertain following the departure of chief executive Cam Wallace and head of news...
Alibaba breakup shows tech firms how to unlock value
Technology

The tech giant's move may compel rivals like Tencent to follow a similar path.

Bloomberg 11:06am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, March 30, 2023

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Infrastructure

Auckland Harbour crossing options released

Construction on a second crossing will start in 2029, the government says.

Oliver Lewis 9:00am
More Media

Sky TV to lay off 170 NZ staff in offshoring move
Markets

The pay-TV company will open a call centre in the Philippines with 200 staff.

Daniel Dunkley 29 Mar 2023
Meta unlikely to engage with NZ's news payment law
Law & Regulation

For Meta, no news is good news as it resists attempts to make it pay publishers.

Daniel Dunkley 22 Mar 2023
Key Today FM executive Gurney resigns
Media

Board member Wayne Stevenson is also stepping down from the company due to “the reduced likelihood of an IPO in the near term”.

Daniel Dunkley 21 Mar 2023
Film Commission turns to the small screen for new CEO
News in Brief

Annie Murray will relinquish all professional roles to make sure she doesn't have any conflicts.

Staff reporters 20 Mar 2023