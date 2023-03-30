MediaWorks to close Today FM

Today FM host Tova O’Brien. (Image: Supplied)

MediaWorks is set to close radio station Today FM, announcing plans to axe the talkback platform in a staff meeting this morning.Today FM shows were abruptly pulled off the air on Thursday morning during Tova O’Brien’s morning programme. O’Brien, explaining the developments on air, said, “We are all going to lose our jobs”.O’Brien said MediaWorks had experienced financial difficulties and that the station’s future was uncertain following the departure of chief executive Cam Wallace and head of news...