Netflix bans account sharing in NZ as streaming giants tighten belts

Netflix says no to sharing passwords. (Image: Getty)
Daniel Dunkley
Thu, 09 Feb 2023
New Zealand viewers are among the first in the world to be impacted by a Netflix crackdown on password sharing.The US streaming giant has confirmed that users in NZ, Spain, Portugal and Canada will no longer be able to share their accounts with friends and family for free.As of today, Netflix will charge customers in each of the four countries for sharing their subscriptions outside of one household. Netflix has launched the “extra member” sub-account fees following a trial in Latin America last year. Following the changes...
