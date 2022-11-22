Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Media

News.net collapse: the NZ connection

News.net collapse: the NZ connection
News.Net was a digital news venture based in Sydney. (Image: Getty)
Daniel Dunkley
Daniel Dunkley
Tue, 22 Nov 2022
A New Zealand-born accountant is at the centre of growing controversy across the Tasman following the collapse of media startup News.net – with several NZ investors set to lose their money.News.net, a digital news venture based in Sydney and founded by two-time bankrupt Michael Norris, suspended operations last month, leaving a trail of unanswered questions and unpaid employees in its wake. The spotlight has fallen on Brendt Munro, an accountant from Christchurch, the sole director and chief financial officer of News.net, to provide...
Media sponsored by
For more than 55 years, JCDecaux has constantly been improving and diversifying its products and services to offer relevant solutions to our partners' needs and to the inhabitants and passengers in urban environments.
Tourism

Things are looking up for Skyline Enterprises

Skyline Enterprises confirms it will pay an interim dividend of 20 cents a share. 

Rebecca Howard 10:40am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Finance

Stonewood liquidator awaits official actions

The Registrar of Companies is still to decide whether to ban Jim Boult and Brent Mettrick from being directors.

Jenny Ruth 6:00am

More Media

World

Twitter sends memo telling staff offices are closed

More workers than expected quit after Musk's ultimatum.

Bloomberg 18 Nov 2022
Media

Jean-François Decaux has Auckland in his sights

The past couple of years haven’t been easy for out-of-home advertisers. 

Daniel Dunkley 18 Nov 2022
Media

NBR chief executive quits after three months

Tim Martin will leave the top job at the finance publication in January.

Daniel Dunkley 09 Nov 2022
Markets

NZME cuts earnings guidance

Advertising revenues are expected to return to pre-covid levels for the full financial year.

Dan Brunskill 09 Nov 2022