News.net collapse: the NZ connection

News.Net was a digital news venture based in Sydney. (Image: Getty)

Daniel Dunkley

A New Zealand-born accountant is at the centre of growing controversy across the Tasman following the collapse of media startup News.net – with several NZ investors set to lose their money.News.net, a digital news venture based in Sydney and founded by two-time bankrupt Michael Norris, suspended operations last month, leaving a trail of unanswered questions and unpaid employees in its wake. The spotlight has fallen on Brendt Munro, an accountant from Christchurch, the sole director and chief financial officer of News.net, to provide...