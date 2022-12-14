Menu
NZ agencies triumph in global ad awards

Familiar messages. (Image: Getty)
Daniel Dunkley
Daniel Dunkley
Wed, 14 Dec 2022
Clemenger BBDO, OMD New Zealand and Colenso BBDO have won prestigious Global Grand Effie awards, earning recognition among the world’s top creative agencies.The NZ trio took home a share of 12 prizes handed out for the best creative work across the world over the past two years.The ‘Best of the Best’ Effies were open to 2021 Gold and Grand Effie winners from regional and national awards programmes worldwide. There were 60 contenders for the awards.Clemenger BBDO and OMD won the prize for best government, international and recr...
