NZ government to force Big Tech to pay for news

Out with the PIJF, in with payments by big tech for journalism, says broadcasting minister Willie Jackson (Image: Getty)

The government will introduce legislation to force “big tech” to pay for local news content in a major shake-up for the New Zealand media industry. Broadcasting minister Willie Jackson this morning announced plans to create a new law to ensure Silicon Valley’s tech giants strike commercial deals with NZ publishers. The market intervention, aimed chiefly at Meta, the parent of Facebook, and Google, comes after years of pressure from the government and local publishers. Google and Meta have been criticised for usi...