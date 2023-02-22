Menu
NZME records $22.7m profit as digital income grows

NZME chief executive Michael Boggs. (Image: NZME)
Wed, 22 Feb 2023
New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) recorded a net profit of $22.7 million last year following a 16% increase in digital revenue across its platforms.The NZ stock exchange-listed media group behind BusinessDesk, The NZ Herald and Newstalk ZB reported full-year earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) of $64.7m for the year to Dec 31, in line with revised guidance issued in November.The earnings figure was down slightly on last year’s $66m, but 4% higher when adjusted to exclude the one-off impact of the...
