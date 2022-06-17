NZME wins radio rights to Commonwealth and Olympic Games

See full details
Daniel Dunkley
Fri, 17 Jun 2022

NZME has won the radio broadcast rights for the 2022 Commonwealth Games and 2024 Olympics as the media group bolsters its sports coverage.Newstalk ZB and Gold Sport will air the games in Birmingham this year and Paris two years later after, NZME agreed a new partnership with Sky, the TV broadcaster of both events.Gold AM will be rebranded Gold Sport on June 27 as part of NZME’s drive to grow its sports coverage, amid competition from new entrants, such as SENZ.The summer sporting events will also be aired on iHeartRadio, NZME’s digi...

