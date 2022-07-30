See full details
Print problems pile up for NZ publishers

Daniel Dunkley
Sat, 30 Jul 2022

Print problems pile up for NZ publishers
Ovato stunned publishers in April when it shut its heatset printing operation in NZ. (Image: Getty) due to rising costs. (Image: Getty)
Daniel Dunkley
Sat, 30 Jul 2022
RELATED
Last week, Australasian printing giant Ovato announced to the Australian stock market (ASX) that it would enter voluntary administration after struggling with rising costs and “volatile market conditions”. The downfall of the print operator underlines the growing issues facing print companies in NZ following a pandemic-related rise in paper and ink costs, and difficulties securing them from overseas. For NZ publishers of magazines, newspapers, brochures and catalogues, the outlook is challenging.Ovato has appointed FTI as...

