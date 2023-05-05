Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Media

School Road Publishing acquires North & South magazine

School Road Publishing acquires North & South magazine
(Image: NZME)
Daniel Dunkley
Daniel Dunkley
Fri, 05 May 2023
North & South magazine has been sold to School Road Publishing, the title’s second sale since the collapse of Bauer New Zealand in 2020.School Road, part of the Waitapu Group, a media collective owned by advertising industry veteran Greg Partington, completed a deal for the current affairs title on Thursday night, according to market sources.The consumer magazine group, which owns the digital title Woman+, acquired North & South from Konstantin Richter and Verena Friederike Hasel, German writers who rescued the business from the a...
Media sponsored by
For more than 55 years, JCDecaux has constantly been improving and diversifying its products and services to offer relevant solutions to our partners' needs and to the inhabitants and passengers in urban environments.
The indigenous' call for an apology from British monarchy is a 'pipe dream'
Politics Free

The indigenous' call for an apology from British monarchy is a 'pipe dream'

A chorus of indigenous voices are living in a dream world according to a Māori academic.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 5:00am
On the Money

On the Money: flying a new Rainbow flag, luck of the Todds, an honourable fellow and more

This week in OTM: happy families at Air NZ, death and taxes, the other Brad, and more.  

Paul McBeth 5:00am
On the Money: flying a new Rainbow flag, luck of the Todds, an honourable fellow and more
Opinion

Warren Couillault: In the gloom of the markets, I see a glimmer of hope

There are parallels between NZ's recovery from the GFC and today's choppy markets.

Warren Couillault 5:00am
In the gloom of the markets, I see a glimmer of hope

More Media

New Channel X music station to replace Today FM
Media

New Channel X music station to replace Today FM

MediaWorks is teasing the launch of the new station on the streaming app Rova.

Daniel Dunkley 05 May 2023
Further job cuts planned at Stuff
News in Brief

Further job cuts planned at Stuff

News publisher Stuff has proposed cutting up to 16 jobs in its sub-editing team as it looks to slash costs.The newspaper group, which introduced a paywall for its three biggest regional titles last week, is set to take the axe to print producer roles, according to the New Zealand...

Daniel Dunkley 05 May 2023
Frustrated Fifa boss lashes out again at European broadcasters
Media

Frustrated Fifa boss lashes out again at European broadcasters

The broadcasters are offering as much as 100 times less for women's tournament rights.

Trevor McKewen 04 May 2023
How NZ is finding success in the tabletop gaming industry
Culture

How NZ is finding success in the tabletop gaming industry

One NZ company topped the Fast 50 with a card game.

Ben Moore 04 May 2023