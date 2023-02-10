Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Media

Sky extends sports deal with Warner Bros Discovery

Sky extends sports deal with Warner Bros Discovery
(Image: Sky TV)
Daniel Dunkley
Daniel Dunkley
Fri, 10 Feb 2023
Live sports including the National Rugby League, SailGP and Supercars will appear on free-to-air channel Three after rights holder Sky extended its partnership with Warner Bros Discovery.Sky and Warner have agreed on an extension to an existing deal that will see Three show more rugby league games, live Supercars races, and SailGP live events.Under the deal, selected games featuring the New Zealand Warriors will be shown live on Three and its online platform ThreeNow. The channels will host this year’s State of Origin game and both matche...
Sport

Business of Sport: fan alert – sportswashing is starting to feel personal

Could Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund buy a slice of the All Blacks?

Trevor McKewen 1:00pm
Opinion

Bloomberg: When we'll know if rates have peaked

If NZ's central bank shrinks the size of its rate hikes, it’s a big deal.

Bloomberg 11:00am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, Feb 10, 2023

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am