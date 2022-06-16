See full details
Sky pulls out of MediaWorks takeover

Daniel Dunkley
Thu, 16 Jun 2022

Sky TV CEO Sophie Moloney and chair Philip Bowman. (Image: Sky TV)
Sky TV has withdrawn from talks to buy MediaWorks just a week after announcing its takeover bid.In a statement last night, the satellite broadcaster and operator said it "has ceased discussions to evaluate the possible acquisition" of the outdoor advertising and radio company.Sky said other options remained on the table, including a return to shareholders."As previously communicated, in parallel with its evaluation of potential investment opportunities, Sky has been exploring options to return capital to shareholders and accelera...

