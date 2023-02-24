Menu
Sky results show strong streaming position
Daniel Dunkley
Fri, 24 Feb 2023
Sky TV is becoming a streaming business. The New Zealand stock exchange-listed broadcaster saw its total customer base grow to 1.05 million from 991,000 in the six months to December, helped by a 68% gain in Sky Sport Now customers and a 15% increase in viewers for entertainment service Neon. The media group now has more than 506,000 streaming subscribers.Streaming gains helped Sky offset a decline in its satellite subscriber base, which fell by 13,000 to 517,000 over the six months to December. The trends on display at the compa...
Markets

Port of Tauranga posts profit ahead of automation and expansion

The company is looking for a partner for its automation project and to add a new berth.

Dileepa Fonseka 1:00pm
Energy

Transpower hits pause on 427% hike in Buller Electricity transmission fees

Buller Electricity says it will take the commercial risk in freezing huge transmission fee increases until its lawsuit against Transpower is resolved.

Greg Hurrell 11:20am
Infrastructure

Summerset lifts underlying annual profit 21.5%

 Summerset reported $236.5 million in free cash flow in 2022, possibly to highlight the difference between it and industry pioneer Ryman Healthcare.

Jenny Ruth 10:10am

Media

TVNZ-RNZ merger plan ‘not a wasted exercise’ – Power

TVNZ had spent $1.2m on the Aotearoa NZ Public Media process and the government will reimburse that fee.

Daniel Dunkley 9:50am
Media

Special Group named top ad agency in NZ

The agency has regularly beaten much larger competitors to industry awards in recent years.

Daniel Dunkley 5:00am
Media

NZME records $22.7m profit as digital income grows

The earnings figure was down slightly on last year’s $66m, but 4% higher when adjusted to exclude the one-off impact of the disposal of voucher business GrabOne.

Daniel Dunkley 22 Feb 2023
Media

Meta launches blue-tick verification in NZ

Facebook and Instagram users can verify their accounts with a government ID.

Daniel Dunkley 20 Feb 2023