Sky TV continues to focus on cutting costs as profit falls 7.3%

Sophie Moloney and Philip Bowman. (Image: Sky TV)
Staff reporters
Thu, 23 Feb 2023
Sky Network Television is continuing to focus on stripping out costs as more expensive programming contributed to a 7.3% decline in first-half profit. The pay-TV and streaming company reported a net profit of $26.2 million in the six months ended Dec 31, down from $28.3m a year earlier, as a 10.8% increase in programming costs to $197.6m more than offset the 1.9% increase in revenue to $397.6m. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) fell 14% to $73.7m, although the prior period included some one-off gain...
Transport

Auckland Airport's retail trade hits takeoff speed

Investment house Jarden has pegged the airport's target price well below the current trading price.

Brent Melville 1:51pm
Primary Sector

Scales and Seeka saw a tough year for horticulture

Both companies are evaluating the impact of Cyclone Gabrielle on their businesses. 

Rebecca Howard 11:35am
Finance

Reserve Bank's Orr: Cutting OCR in light of cyclone 'makes no sense'

Adrian Orr appeared before the finance select committee after yesterday's OCR hike.

Riley Kennedy 10:30am