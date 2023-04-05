Stuff explores paywall options as digital news landscape shifts

Stuff boss Sinead Boucher is said to be taking part of the company's news behind a paywall. (Image: supplied)

In 1997, The Wall Street Journal became the first major global newspaper to charge for content online, the venerable business title breaking ranks with other publications to try and monetise its popular website. In the decades since, the move was followed by The Times in London, The New York Times, and Financial Times, with the news giants recognising the importance of charging for journalism and offsetting their declining print revenues.More than a quarter of a century later, the WSJ has more than three million digital subscribers, but ma...