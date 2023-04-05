Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Media

Stuff explores paywall options as digital news landscape shifts

Stuff explores paywall options as digital news landscape shifts
Stuff boss Sinead Boucher is said to be taking part of the company's news behind a paywall. (Image: supplied)
Daniel Dunkley
Daniel Dunkley
Wed, 05 Apr 2023
In 1997, The Wall Street Journal became the first major global newspaper to charge for content online, the venerable business title breaking ranks with other publications to try and monetise its popular website. In the decades since, the move was followed by The Times in London, The New York Times, and Financial Times, with the news giants recognising the importance of charging for journalism and offsetting their declining print revenues.More than a quarter of a century later, the WSJ has more than three million digital subscribers, but ma...
Media sponsored by
For more than 55 years, JCDecaux has constantly been improving and diversifying its products and services to offer relevant solutions to our partners' needs and to the inhabitants and passengers in urban environments.
Trump pleads not guilty to 34 counts
Bloomberg

Trump pleads not guilty to 34 counts

Judge warns against rhetoric that may incite violence.

Bloomberg 1:00pm
Listed Companies

Spark aims to be NZ’s own Big Tech with new strategy

The three-year plan is focused on investing in datacentres, tech innovation and people.

Ben Moore 11:55am
Spark aims to be NZ’s own Big Tech with new strategy
Energy

Tiwai and Meridian reach 'demand-response' deal to 2024

A deal for what happens after 2024 is still being negotiated.

Dileepa Fonseka 10:20am
Tiwai and Meridian reach 'demand-response' deal to 2024

More Media

Power quits TVNZ amid rumour and speculation
Politics

Power quits TVNZ amid rumour and speculation

TVNZ boss Simon Power is leaving amid speculation over the broadcasting minister's plans.

Daniel Dunkley 5:00am
Simon Power resigns from TVNZ
Media

Simon Power resigns from TVNZ

The Television New Zealand board says it will be looking for a replacement "in due course".

Staff reporters 04 Apr 2023
Sky CFO Tom Gordon to depart in May
Markets

Sky CFO Tom Gordon to depart in May

Gordon was with Sky for almost two years. 

Staff reporters 04 Apr 2023
Trust in NZ news media continues to decline: AUT
Media

Trust in NZ news media continues to decline: AUT

The report revealed that only 42% of New Zealanders had a general trust in the media in the year to April, compared to 45% in 2022 and 53% in 2020.

Daniel Dunkley 04 Apr 2023