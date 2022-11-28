Menu
Stuff staff set to strike
The planned strike could range from two-hour action to 24-hour walkouts. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Daniel Dunkley
Mon, 28 Nov 2022
Staff at newspaper publisher and online news service Stuff are set to go on strike after talks over a new pay deal broke down.Members of the E Tū union are set to walk out after rejecting Stuff’s latest pay offer.Negotiations over a pay deal have stalled for several weeks. Union members have asked for an increase in line with inflation following a 7.2% surge in living costs in the year to September. Yet Stuff is said to have offered 5.5% for most staff and 3.5% for higher earners, according to the NZ Herald. E Tū members voted in fav...
