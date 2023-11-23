Menu
TAB gets into radio with purchase of loss-making Senz

Sports betting agency gets into broadcasting. (Image: NZME)
Daniel Dunkley
Daniel Dunkley
Thu, 23 Nov 2023
TAB New Zealand has struck a surprise deal to buy loss-making radio group Sports Entertainment Network NZ (Senz).The gaming business will acquire Senz for $4 million from its Australian parent Sports Entertainment Group (SEG).After the transaction, TAB NZ will take ownership of Senz's digital radio operation and 28 radio stations across 29 frequencies.Under the terms of the deal, SEG will provide content to Senz and will earn commission on advertising revenue it secures for the NZ business.The acquisition paves the way for SEG to exit the N...
