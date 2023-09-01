Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Media

The curious case of NZ News Essentials: the buyout baron, the rapper, and the anti-mandate influencer

The curious case of NZ News Essentials: the buyout baron, the rapper, and the anti-mandate influencer
(Image: Getty)
Daniel Dunkley
Daniel Dunkley
Fri, 01 Sep 2023
Denise McNabb
Denise McNabb
Fri, 01 Sep 2023
On the streets of Auckland’s central business district, a Canadian-accented presenter approached members of the public armed with a loaded question about “the state of New Zealand’s media”. The vox pop interviews, hosted on the Instagram page of Operation People, the media venture of anti-vaccine mandate influencer Chantelle Baker, supported the launch of NZ News Essentials (NZNE), a secretive digital news site that has taken careful steps to hide its founders, backers, and writers. The interview vide...
Media sponsored by
LUMO is New Zealand's leading innovator in Digital Out-of-Home, continuously striving to enhance our campaign effectiveness, audience understanding, data and reporting capabilities. Providing best in class DOOH solutions to advertisers and clients.
Staff cuts on the cards as Fonterra seeks $1b in cost savings
Primary Sector

Staff cuts on the cards as Fonterra seeks $1b in cost savings

CEO Miles Hurrell acknowledged milk price forecast cuts had been unsettling for farmers.

Staff reporters 10:00am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, September 01, 2023

Take time from your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Friday, September 01, 2023
Policy Analysis

National’s gambling tax – a sure bet?

It's only worth 5% of its tax package, but National's credibility is at stake.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
National’s gambling tax – a sure bet?

More Media

Blogger 'Thomas Cranmer' revealed
Media

Blogger 'Thomas Cranmer' revealed

A low-key lawyer is behind the widely read political Substack.

Daniel Dunkley 31 Aug 2023
JCDecaux hires New Zealand GM
News in Brief

JCDecaux hires New Zealand GM

Outdoor advertising giant JCDecaux has hired experienced industry figure Phil Eastwood as its New Zealand general manager.Eastwood, a former executive at APN Outdoor and oOoh! Media, replaces long-serving former NZ country head Mike Watkins, who stepped down earlier this month.So...

Daniel Dunkley 29 Aug 2023
Dead on Arrival? Labour's media lifeline
Markets Analysis

Dead on Arrival? Labour's media lifeline

NZ news media need to plan for a self-sufficient future.

Daniel Dunkley 28 Aug 2023
MediaWorks makes Palmer permanent CEO
Media

MediaWorks makes Palmer permanent CEO

Palmer replaces Cam Wallace.

Daniel Dunkley 25 Aug 2023