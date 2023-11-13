Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Media

The factors behind this year’s advertising slowdown

The factors behind this year’s advertising slowdown
The signs suggest the ad market is poised for a tentative recovery next year. (Image: Getty)
Daniel Dunkley
Daniel Dunkley
Mon, 13 Nov 2023
November 7's market update from NZME was another reminder that 2023 has been a year to forget for the New Zealand media.NZME downgraded its guidance for 2023, citing advertising “volatility” as it estimated earnings to come in at $57 million to $59m for the year, down from a previous estimate at the lower end of $59m to $64m.Ad revenue for the media group was down 2% in the three months to September, while October also saw a decline, despite chief executive Michael Boggs striking an optimistic tone when speaking about prospects...
Media sponsored by
LUMO is New Zealand's leading innovator in Digital Out-of-Home, continuously striving to enhance our campaign effectiveness, audience understanding, data and reporting capabilities. Providing best in class DOOH solutions to advertisers and clients.
Terminal investment: airlines will consider Queenstown's capacity limits
Infrastructure

Terminal investment: airlines will consider Queenstown's capacity limits

Support of the airport could be limited as it approaches capacity roadblock.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Finance

Rainbow Corner directors bankrupted

Couple declared bankrupt last week. 

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Rainbow Corner directors bankrupted
Podcasts Free

Cooking the Books: what it’s like to quit your job and travel with family

Ever thought about quitting your job and travelling the world?

Frances Cook 5:00am
Cooking the Books: what it’s like to quit your job and travel with family

More Media

RNZ reports $0.7m deficit, misses key targets
Media

RNZ reports $0.7m deficit, misses key targets

Total revenue increased to $57m, including $54m of government funding and fees.

Daniel Dunkley 10 Nov 2023
MediaWorks owners hire Goldman ahead of crunch debt talks
Media

MediaWorks owners hire Goldman ahead of crunch debt talks

Creditors are said to be running out of patience with MediaWorks.

Daniel Dunkley 09 Nov 2023
Sky board grilled on share price 'skydive'
Markets

Sky board grilled on share price 'skydive'

Prices are up, a partnership with Uber delivered, it has a new box. Will its shares rise?

Rebecca Stevenson 08 Nov 2023
Sky tells buyers: Aim higher
News in Brief

Sky tells buyers: Aim higher

Its board says the price on offer from a mysterious third-party bidder was too low.

Staff reporters 08 Nov 2023