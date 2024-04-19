Menu
Three news: risk-off for Warner Bros Discovery, risk-on for Stuff

Bold play or dumb move, Stuff is getting into the TV news business. (Image: Getty)
Daniel Dunkley
Fri, 19 Apr 2024
Following weeks of secret talks, a solution was finally found to save TV news on Three. Newspaper publisher Stuff will supply the channel with a new-look bulletin in exchange for a fee from Three’s American owner Warner Bros Discovery. But who really wins?The outcome is still bleak for many. Following the closure of Newshub and most of Warner Bros Discovery's (WBD’s) local TV production, up to 300 people will lose their jobs. Just a few dozen are expected to move over to Stuff as it launches its broadcasting brand.Will the deal...
