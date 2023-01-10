Menu
TVNZ files trademark opposition against Vodafone over One NZ brand

TVNZ is exercising its rights until the parties reach a comfortable position, a spokesperson said. (Image: Vodafone and TVNZ)
Ben Moore
Tue, 10 Jan 2023
TVNZ has filed an opposition with the trademark office against Vodafone New Zealand over the telco’s upcoming name change to One NZ.The opposition notice was filed in October. The filing was related to the TVNZ 1 and 1 News brands that, as predicted by the New Zealand Herald, have caused some concern for the publicly owned television network.TVNZ’s general manager for corporate communications, Rachel Howard, told BusinessDesk that TVNZ was in discussions with Vodafone about its trademark process.“TVNZ 1 and 1 News are rep...
